Floods And Landslides Leave 16 Dead In Bosnia

Flash floods and landslides in central Bosnia-Herzegovina have
left at least 16 people dead, with towns and villages cut off and
reports in some places of homes being almost submerged,
reports.
Some of the worst scenes were in the area around Jablanica, a
town on the main route between the cities of Mostar and the
capital, Sarajevo, about 70km (40 miles) to the north-east.
A number of other people have been reported missing and a state
of emergency has been declared.
Development Minister Vojin Mijatovic said the country had
witnessed a terrible disaster and appealed for calm.
Officials from the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton said 13 deaths had
been confirmed in the area, rather than 16 as earlier reported.
In the town of Fojnica, three other deaths were confirmed.
Search and rescue work continues, with ten people still
unaccounted for in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton.
Rivers burst their banks after an overnight storm and aerial
photos showed many towns and villages left inundated.
Roads, bridges and railway tracks were washed away or blocked by
debris, while landslides left houses buried in rocks and earth as
high as their upper storeys.
The main M-17 route, which runs alongside the River Neretva was
covered in debris close to Jablanica and a 17km-stretch of railway
was badly damaged between nearby Ostrozac and Grabovica to the
west. One 200m stretch of track was left hanging in the air by a
landslide close to the river south of Jablanica.
The local authority in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton warned drivers
to avoid dangerous roads around Jablanica.
Further east along the Neretva river, one homeowner told Bosnian
media that water had flooded house at 03:30 on Friday and that they
barely managed to save their son before escaping to neighbours and
seeing their house collapse.
Meanwhile, 20km to the west of the capital around around
Kiseljak, a torrent of water flooded the streets, leaving cars
submerged.
