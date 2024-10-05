عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Britain Evacuated Its Citizens From Lebanon

Britain Evacuated Its Citizens From Lebanon


10/5/2024 3:10:10 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK government has evacuated 250 of its citizens from Lebanon via charter flights, Azernews reports.

The last-fourth flight is scheduled to depart from Beirut on October 6.

The Foreign Office has urged remaining British citizens in the country to get in touch urgently and take advantage of the flight on Sunday. The Ministry stated, "There are no plans for additional flights due to reduced demand, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749625


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search