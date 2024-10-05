Britain Evacuated Its Citizens From Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK has evacuated 250 of its citizens from Lebanon via charter flights, Azernews reports.

The last-fourth flight is scheduled to depart from Beirut on October 6.

The Foreign Office has urged remaining British citizens in the country to get in touch urgently and take advantage of the flight on Sunday. The stated, "There are no plans for additional flights due to reduced demand, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely."