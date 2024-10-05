Britain Evacuated Its Citizens From Lebanon
The UK government has evacuated 250 of its citizens from Lebanon
via charter flights, Azernews reports.
The last-fourth flight is scheduled to depart from Beirut on
October 6.
The Foreign Office has urged remaining British citizens in the
country to get in touch urgently and take advantage of the flight
on Sunday. The Ministry stated, "There are no plans for additional
flights due to reduced demand, but we will continue to monitor the
situation closely."
