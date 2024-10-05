Russians Preparing Assaults Near Orikhiv, Robotyne In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is preparing new assaults in the Orikhiv and Robotyne directions of the front in Zaporizhzhia region.

This is according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South. He shared this information during a broadcast on the national teletvision, as reported by Ukrinform.

"According to intelligence data, the enemy is preparing new assault actions near Orikhiv and Robotyne. They are deploying personnel to these areas, and in a few days, they are likely to launch new assaults," Voloshyn stated.

He explained that if the enemy breaks through on this front, they could gain fire control over logistical routes running from Zaporizhzhia to eastern Ukraine, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding positions in Donetsk and southern Zaporizhzhia regions.

Voloshyn also noted that in the past day alone, settlements in Zaporizhzhia region suffered more than 400 shellings, with around 300 attacks targeting Ukrainian military positions in this area.