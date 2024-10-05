Lebanon: Death Toll Rises To 2,036 Since Start Of Military Operations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Premiership stated on Saturday regarding the security situation in Lebanon, that the total death toll since the start of military events in October 2023 rose to 2,036 killed, and 9,662 injured, including 11 workers.

Report No. 11 showed that during the past 24 hours, 106 air strikes and shelling were recorded on various areas from the Israeli occupation, mostly in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and the eastern Beqaa region, bringing the total number of since the beginning of the aggression to 9,073.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization recorded that yesterday 96 primary health care centers and clinics were closed, as well as 77 health workers were killed, and 74 others were injured, added the report.

Several health centers, including ambulance dispatch centers, were targeted directly, and one hospital in the south was forced to evacuate its staff and patients.

940 centers have been opened to receive displaced people in various places in Lebanon, like public schools, universities, private halls... etc., and that 724 centers have reached maximum capacity.

173,000 displaced people have been registered in the shelters listed in the regulations issued by the National Operations Room, as stated in the report.

Since October 2023, Lebanon has faced military confrontations between the "resistance" and the Israeli Occupation forces, until it reached its peak in 23 September, with the occupation launching violent air raids on Lebanese regions, leaving hundreds dead and wounded, and causing significant material damage. (end)

mmj











MENAFN05102024000071011013ID1108749576