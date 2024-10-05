Bin Farhan, Blinken Discuss Escalation In Mideast

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received on Saturday a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussing regional issues. The Saudi foreign said in a statement that the two sides discussed the escalation in the region and efforts exerted toward the developments on the Lebanese arena. (end) kns

