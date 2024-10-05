Biden Calls To Congratulate Mexico's First Woman President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Joe Biden phoned Claudia Sheinbaum to congratulate her on becoming Mexico's first woman president, the White House said Saturday.

The two leaders reaffirmed their countries' "deep ties" and "emphasized their commitment to continuing the strong and collaborative partnership that will advance prosperity and security in both countries," the White House said of the call, which took place on Friday.

Biden also thanked Sheinbaum, who won a landslide victory in June, for "warmly welcoming" his wife Jill Biden to her inauguration earlier this week.

The US First Lady was among those looking on as the former Mexico City mayor took the oath of office and received the presidential sash in Mexico City on Tuesday.

The Bidens have backed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in November's election against Donald Trump.

If she wins, she would become the first woman US president -- but the election is tightly fought, with an influx in migrants coming over the US border with Mexico a key issue.

Mexico, the world's most populous Spanish-speaking country, is home to 129 million people, and has had 65 male presidents since independence.