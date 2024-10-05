DR Congo Launches Mpox Vaccination Operation
10/5/2024 3:04:16 PM
AFP
Goma, DR Congo: The Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of an mpox epidemic, launched a large-scale vaccination campaign against the virus on Saturday in the eastern city of Goma, AFP journalists said.
The first vaccines were administered to hospital staff, with the program due to target the general population from Monday in the east of the country, where the current outbreak started a year ago.
