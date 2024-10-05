عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DR Congo Launches Mpox Vaccination Operation

DR Congo Launches Mpox Vaccination Operation


10/5/2024 3:04:16 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Goma, DR Congo: The Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of an mpox epidemic, launched a large-scale vaccination campaign against the virus on Saturday in the eastern city of Goma, AFP journalists said.

The first vaccines were administered to hospital staff, with the program due to target the general population from Monday in the east of the country, where the current outbreak started a year ago.

MENAFN05102024000063011010ID1108749565


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search