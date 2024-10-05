Prime Minister Meets French Foreign Minister
Date
10/5/2024 2:54:12 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Jean-Noel Barrot, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
They also touched on the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to de-escalate in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.
MENAFN05102024000063011010ID1108749466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.