Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Saturday from Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

The phone conversation discussed the close strategic bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

It also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the updates on joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, in addition to ways to de-escalate in Lebanon.