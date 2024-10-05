(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Company met, in many cases exceeded, estimated times of restoration for

Pinellas County's barrier island customers As potential storm approaches, crews prepare to respond to any impacts



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Duke Florida completed restoration efforts for all customers in Pinellas County's barrier islands who are capable of receiving power after Hurricane Helene – meeting, and in many cases exceeding, estimated times of restoration.

Through close collaboration with local municipalities, emergency operations centers and first responders, the company has now completed restoration of approximately 800,000 storm-related power outages across the state.

"I'm extremely grateful for our crews' dedication, our customers' patience and our communities' willingness to work together," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We know this is just the beginning of a long recovery process, and we will continue to offer resources and support to those who need it in the days, weeks and months ahead."

Duke Energy Florida has mobilized customer care units, where company representatives will be on-site to answer questions and provide account assistance. There will be a location open

Sunday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall (300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708).

As customers begin to repair and rebuild their homes and businesses, the company will be ready to respond, reconnect power and help restore the vitality of impacted communities.



Customers who have damage to the electrical service that serves their homes or businesses should contact Duke Energy Florida. Those who currently cannot receive power due to damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.



Additionally, the company reminds customers to be vigilant, stay informed and guard their personal information, as scams and fraud are rampant after storms. The company will never threaten immediate disconnection, demand payment information over the phone or ask customers to get a "Green Dot" or prepaid credit card. For more information and helpful tips, please click

here .



Customers who need assistance paying their utility bills can learn more about programs that may be available to help by visiting duke-energy/HereToHelp or calling 800.700.8744.

Tropical Storm Milton

Duke Energy Florida is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to strengthen in the coming days.

Crews are prepared to respond should we experience any impacts. We ask customers to remain vigilant as the storm approaches Florida's coast.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy

and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853



