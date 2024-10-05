Israeli Airstrikes Kill 12 Palestinians In Beit Hanoun And Nuseirat Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Israeli early Saturday claimed the lives of five Palestinians and wounded several others in the eastern part of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.In a separate attack, seven more Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces bombed two homes in the northeastern Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.Israel's relentless military aggression, which has been ongoing by air, land, and sea since October 7 of last year, has so far resulted in the deaths of 41,788 people and left 96,794 others injured, the majority of whom are women and children. Thousands remain missing under the rubble as search efforts continue.