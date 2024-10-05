Agricultural Sector Achieves 6.2% Growth In Q2, Leading Economic Expansion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The agricultural sector emerged as the top performer in Jordan's during the second quarter of 2024, registering a robust 6.2% growth, the highest among all sectors, according to a report from the Department of Statistics.This surge contributed 0.24 percentage points to the overall national growth rate.Agriculture Khaled Hneifat attributed the sector's sustained expansion to the successful execution of the Economic Modernization Vision and the National Sustainable Plan.These initiatives have significantly reduced the country's dependency on imported vegetables and fruits, generating savings of approximately JD800 million. Furthermore, exports of livestock witnessed a remarkable 260% increase.Hneifat emphasized that key reforms, including the modernization of agricultural advisory services and a strategic focus on food processing and essential crops aimed at achieving self-sufficiency, were instrumental in driving growth.The sector also benefitted from the development of high-potential industries, such as olive cultivation, date farming, and aquaculture.He also pointed out that financial support, in the form of low-interest and interest-free loans, along with targeted grants, played a critical role in enabling agricultural alliances and investment in these high-growth areas.The minister underscored that these efforts have allowed the agricultural sector to maintain its leadership in economic growth through both the first and second quarters of the year.