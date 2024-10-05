(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of

informs investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed against PDD Holdings f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc.

("PDD") (NASDAQ: PDD) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PDD securities between April 30, 2021 and September 12, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period")

The lead plaintiff deadline is October 15, 2024.

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaints allege that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by touting PDD's growth while concealing several factors that rendered this growth unsustainable and posed substantial risks to PDD's business, including: (1) merchant policies that made it unprofitable for vendors to do business on PDD platforms while allowing PDD to grow revenues and save on operational costs; (2) malware issues on PDD applications that exploited customers and obtained user data without consent, including accessing sensitive information; (3) PDD's failure to implement effective compliance systems, including a system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform; and (4) that, due to the foregoing, PDD faced undisclosed risks of poor merchant and customer relations as the platforms scaled, which ultimately led to hundreds of millions of dollars in fees returned to merchants, merchants defecting to competing sites, and the slowing growth of its customer base.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.

The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

PDD investors who have suffered significant losses

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world.

