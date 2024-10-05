Ukrainian, Moldovan Energy Ministers Discuss Energy Security
10/5/2024 10:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and his Moldovan counterpart, Victor Parlicov, discussed functioning of the energy system under Russian attacks, focusing on measures to balance it in emergency situations.
This is according to Ukraine's Ministry of Energ y, Ukrinform reports.
The key theme of the meeting was cooperation between the two countries to ensure regional energy security.
Halushchenko emphasized that the energy security of the region and Europe as a whole depends on consolidation and determination in countering the aggressor, especially on the energy front.
The ministers also focused on the gas sector, particularly diversifying supply sources amid rejection of Russian gas and termination of the transit contract through Ukraine.
This meeting follows other recent international discussions aimed at bolstering support for Ukraine's energy sector, which remains under constant threat from Russian military actions.
