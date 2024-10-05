عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNICEF's Representative Office In Azerbaijan Made Post In Honor Of Teachers' Day

UNICEF's Representative Office In Azerbaijan Made Post In Honor Of Teachers' Day


10/5/2024 9:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Teachers are shaping our future, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by UNICEF Azerbaijan on its official "X" account.

"We congratulate all teachers in Azerbaijan on TeachersDay & wish them a successful continuation on this path that requires sacrifice and dedication!" the post reads.

MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749159


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search