UNICEF's Representative Office In Azerbaijan Made Post In Honor Of Teachers' Day
Date
10/5/2024 9:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Teachers are shaping our future, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by UNICEF Azerbaijan on its
official "X" account.
"We congratulate all teachers in Azerbaijan on TeachersDay &
wish them a successful continuation on this path that requires
sacrifice and dedication!" the post reads.
MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.