Minister Pichai Highlights THB 1.5 Billion Cumulative Revenue at International Live Commerce expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minister Pichai Highlights THB 1.5 Billion Cumulative Revenue at International Live Commerce 2024

- Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, announced today the remarkable success of the International Live Commerce Expo 2024 , organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce. The campaign, which featured participation from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from China, generated cumulative revenue exceeding THB 1.5 billion, with over 4.3 million orders of Thai products placed for export, primarily to China.

Live-streaming sessions were a central feature of the campaign, attracting a staggering 115 million views from consumers across China. This overwhelming engagement underscores the strong demand for Thai products in the international market, particularly through live commerce channels.

The International Live Commerce Expo 2024, held from 25-29 September at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok, received an enthusiastic response from day one. Chinese KOLs began live-streaming to promote and sell Thai products from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Across the event's five-day duration, over 60 live sessions took place, with each broadcast contributing significantly to the overall sales and campaign success.

Pichai highlighted the importance of this event as a significant milestone in the Ministry's broader strategy to support SMEs and promote Thai products worldwide.“This success demonstrates the strength of Thai products and the effectiveness of live commerce in reaching international markets. With over THB 1.5 billion in sales and millions of products now in the hands of consumers worldwide, this is just the beginning of Thailand's journey in global e-commerce,” Pichai said.

Looking forward, the Ministry of Commerce is committed to continuing its collaboration with influential global figures and expanding live commerce initiatives, particularly in emerging markets such as China. The success of the International Live Commerce Expo 2024 sets a new benchmark for future events, reinforcing the global recognition of Thai products in a sustainable and impactful way.

Department of International Trade Promotion

Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

+66 2 507 7999

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.