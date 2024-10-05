Better Days Treatment Center Announces Luxury Rehabilitation Program Offering The Highest Quality Addiction Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, one of the most renowned detox and rehab facilities in California, is thrilled to announce its luxury rehabilitation program, thereby providing the highest quality addiction treatment option available.

The new luxury rehabilitation program in California allows individuals seeking recovery from drugs and alcohol to get the very best addiction treatment with added comfort and a bespoke plan tailored to the needs and goals of the person.

“We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them. This is exactly what we help our residents do. We provide them with the professional substance abuse recovery support that they need to begin working towards better days - whatever they may look like to you.

It's this belief that motivates us to do what we do. We'll never stop pressing on in the firm belief that it's possible to grow towards better days with the right help.”

Better Days Treatment Center uses a treatment approach called the reality-based recovery model. Better Days Treatment Center believes this type of therapy is more practical than standard talk therapy as it uses a person's lived experiences as teaching lessons. This type of approach allows individuals to identify specific scenarios in day-to-day life that may prompt the person to substance abuse, and examine the emotions and thought processes at that moment. This self-awareness drives healthier coping mechanisms for dealing with the situation in the future. Following the reality-based recovery model at Better Days Treatment Center in California provides highly practical and actionable steps for individuals to utilize and work towards their goals immediately.

Maintaining a positive mindset during recovery can be tough, as the body and mind undergo significant adjustments. The peaceful environment at Better Days Treatment Center, paired with luxury amenities like the pool and cozy, contemporary bedrooms, ensures that individuals feel as comfortable as possible during a challenging time.

The reality-based recovery model at Better Days Treatment Center, combined with the comfort of a luxury rehab setting, creates a positive environment that can significantly influence mood and mindset, enhancing the effectiveness of the treatment process. Thus, ensuring individuals receive the highest quality treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

Better Days Treatment Center invites those suffering from addiction, who want the highest quality addiction treatment, to contact its professional team of addiction specialists by filling out the form on the website or phone calling, to find out more about its luxury rehabilitation program today.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

More Information

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its luxury rehabilitation program with the highest quality addiction treatment, please visit the website at .

Source:

About Better Days Treatment Center

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

Contact Better Days Treatment Center

2220 W Judith Lane

Anaheim

California 92804

United States

(844) 980-3869

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.