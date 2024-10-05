(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. and ST. LOUIS, Miss., Oct. 5, 2024 October 5, 2024 / PR Newswire/ -- Dozens of people sickened with Shigella food poisoning have hired record-breaking Shigella Attorney Jory Lange to represent them against LongHorn Steakhouse.

A Shigella outbreak closed LongHorn Steakhouse on Wednesday, after St. Clair County officials announced they were investigating a Shigella outbreak linked to the LongHorn Steakhouse.

Dozens of people who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at LongHorn Steakhouse in late September have hired Jory Lange to help them get compensation.

LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 6115 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

"The LongHorn Steakhouse Shigella outbreak is likely to continue to grow," says record-breaking Shigella Attorney Jory Lange .

"Symptoms usually began 8 to 50 hours after eating Shigella-contaminated food.

Once people get sick and go to the hospital, it takes time for stool tests to come back positive for Shigella and for those test results to be reported to hospitals.

That's why the outbreak numbers will likely continue to rise."

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe.

You can't taste, smell, or see

Shigella. Food that is contaminated with

Shigella may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Shigella food poisoning attorney

Jory Lange.

LongHorn Steakhouse now faces its third Shigella Lawsuit.

All three Shigella Lawsuits were filed by record-breaking Shigella Lawyer Jory Lange and prominent local personal injury lawyer Eric Carlson .



Record-Breaking Shigella Attorney

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading Shigella Attorneys.

Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at a restaurant.

The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest Shigella settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

Jory Lange has represented scores of Shigella victims in Shigella outbreaks.



Prominent Local Personal Injury Lawyer

Eric Carlson lives in of Edwardsville, Illinois.

He has been helping hardworking families to get the compensation they deserve for medical bills, lost wages, and serious personal injuries since 1995.

"The best part of being a lawyer is being able to help people get back on their feet and rebuild their lives."

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products.

When restaurants cause Shigella outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected with Shigella by food you ate at LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange

with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Shigella Attorneys , successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from Shigella, E. coli, and Salmonella.



Eric Carlson with Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC is one of Illinois' leading personal injury lawyers .

For nearly 30 years he has concentrated his practice in products liability, medical malpractice, vehicular and trucking accident litigation and has secured multiple substantial verdicts and settlements.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.



Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

