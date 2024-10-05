Five Common Medical Errors Leading To Malpractice Claims And How To Protect Yourself

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason

Turchin, a leading advocate for medical malpractice , highlights five common medical errors that often lead to malpractice claims. Patients trust healthcare providers with their lives, but mistakes can result in severe injury or death. Understanding these errors and knowing your rights can be essential for protection.

"Medical errors can devastate families," says Jason Turchin, Esq. "Awareness and proactive measures may be key to preventing these tragedies and seeking justice if they occur."

Here are five common medical errors that frequently lead to Florida malpractice claims :

Tip 1. Misdiagnosis or Delayed Diagnosis

Failure to diagnose conditions like cancer or heart disease can lead to improper treatment and worsened health. Always consider a second opinion if you feel uncertain about a diagnosis.

Tip 2. Surgical Errors

Mistakes such as operating on the wrong site or leaving instruments inside the body can cause serious harm. Confirm all surgical details with your doctor and follow all post-op instructions.

Tip 3. Medication Errors

Incorrect dosages or wrong medications can lead to severe complications. Always verify your prescriptions and inform your doctor of any unusual side effects.

Tip 4. Birth Injuries

Errors during childbirth can result in lifelong conditions such as cerebral palsy or even death. If you notice developmental delays or injuries in your child, seek medical and legal advice immediately.

Tip 5. Anesthesia Errors

Improper anesthesia administration can lead to brain damage or death. Discuss your medical history with your anesthesiologist before any procedure requiring anesthesia.

Protect Yourself:

Be proactive in your healthcare-ask questions, verify information, and seek second opinions. If you suspect medical negligence, consult a Florida medical malpractice attorney to explore your legal options.

"Our goal is to support those harmed by medical errors and hold healthcare providers accountable," adds Turchin. "We are committed to securing justice and compensation for our clients."

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit .

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of medical malpractice and personal injury victims across the United States. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in national media outlets such as CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

