Premiere Of Feature Film Taghiyev: Oil Taken Place At Heydar Aliyev Center

The premiere of the feature film "Taghiyev: Oil," which tells
the story of the great philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev,
was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews
reports.
The presentation ceremony was attended by project leader and
producer Arzu Aliyeva, deputies of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and
the National Assembly, as well as notable figures from science and
culture.
The film was produced by the Baku media Center with support from
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the
Cinema Agency. Before the screening, attendees visited an
exhibition showcasing costumes and historical items used during the
film's production.
"Taghiyev: Oil" is the first series of a multi-part film
dedicated to the life of millionaire philanthropist Haji
Zeynalabdin Taghiyev and touches on significant historical events
in Baku and the surrounding regions during the late 19th and early
20th centuries. The film is a notable contribution to promoting
national values, particularly as it is being presented in 2024, the
centenary of Taghiyev's death.
The film illuminates various periods of Taghiyev's life,
showcasing his difficult decisions, determination to succeed,
support for ordinary people, and historical steps taken to improve
education in society. It highlights his establishment of the first
special school for girls in the Muslim East and his contributions
to the development of Azerbaijan's oil industry and necessary urban
infrastructure in Baku.
Filming took place at 76 different locations, with nearly 2,500
creative individuals participating in the mass scenes. Over 300
decorations were prepared for historical scenes, and a special
costume workshop was created to accurately reflect Taghiyev's era,
producing numerous outfits, accessories, and props.
The film's production team includes producer Arzu Aliyeva,
producer Orman Aliyev, director Zaur Qasimli, screenwriters Ismayil
Iman, Asif Iskenderli, and Zaur Qasimli, cinematographer Vladimir
Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim,
and composer Etibar Asadli.
A wide range of professional actors, including People's Artist
Parviz Mammadzada (Taghiyev), Qurban Ismayilov, and Honored Artists
Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, and Natavan Hajiyeva, portrayed
historical figures in the film.
The film's premiere was met with great interest. At the end, the
creative team was invited on stage, where director Zaur Qasimli
expressed gratitude for the support received during the film's
production, discussing the challenges faced and emphasizing their
commitment to honoring Taghiyev's legacy.
He thanked Arzu Aliyeva for her comprehensive support and
presented her with a commemorative gift on behalf of the creative
team.
The Baku Media Center has made significant contributions to
preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's history and culture through
its cinematic works, including films like "The Target is Baku,"
"Heritage," "The Last Session," "Eternal Exile," "We," and "Shusha,
You Are Free!" which have garnered widespread public interest.
