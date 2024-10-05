Two Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled Along Loc In North Kashmir
Date
10/5/2024 5:07:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian army said on Saturday.
“Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation,” the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Corps had earlier in a post on X said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara 's Gugaldhar.
ADVERTISEMENT
The army said it has discovered war-like stores from the encounter zone which is still being searched.
Read Also
Soldier Injured As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Rajouri
2 Killed In Rajouri Encounter
MENAFN05102024000215011059ID1108748921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.