Violence In West Bengal Village Over 10-Year-Old Girl's 'Rape And Murder': Police Outpost Torched, Tear Gas Fired

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The body of a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas . Locals recovered the body of the girl in the Jayanagar area of the district early Saturday morning. The incident triggered arson by locals at a outpost in the area.

The minor had gone missing on Friday evening. According to news agency PTI, villagers said she was raped and murdered. They claimed that police did not act on their complaint immediately.

"The family members of the girl lodged an FIR at the Mahismari outpost in the area but the police did not act on the complaint immediately," a local claimed. "The police responded in the same manner as they did after the body of a woman doctor was found at RG Kar hospital ," another villager told PTI.

Irate villagers block a road as they stage a protest after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

However, police said the action was taken immediately after the complaint was received and an accused was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl .

"After lodging of FIR at 9 pm on Friday, police swung into action and arrested an accused this morning after an initial probe. Investigations are on and we are with the family of the deceased," officials said.

Police outpost set on fire, stones pelted

A mob torched the police outpost and pelted the policemen with stones after locals recovered the girl's body in Jaynagar. "They also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises," a senior officer told PTI.

South 24 Parganas: RAF and police personnel arrive after protest following an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village woman in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

A huge police force was sent to the area, and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob, which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot.

"We will continue our agitation till all those behind the rape and murder of our minor daughter are punished. We also demand action against those who responded to the complaint late, which might have resulted in her death. Had the police acted promptly, the girl could have been rescued," Ganesh Dolui, a local, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, police said that those involved in arson at the police outpost and destroying of all important documents will be identified and action will be taken against them.