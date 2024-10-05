(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Haitian strongly condemned a brutal armed attack by the Gran Grif gang in Pont-Sandé, Artibonite, which resulted in at least 70 deaths.



Prime Garry Conille expressed deep indignation and promised swift action against the perpetrators. The attack occurred on October 3, targeting innocent civilians with unprecedented brutality.



The government pledged unwavering support to the victims' families and survivors during this dark time. Officials immediately implemented measures to aid and locate active gangs in the Artibonite region.



Conille described the incident as an act of absolute cowardice against defenseless women, men, and children. He emphasized that this atrocity was not just an attack on the victims, but on the entire Haitian nation.







The government reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and state authority throughout Haiti. The United Nations Office for Human Rights provided grim details about the attack.



Gang members used automatic rifles against the population, killing at least 70 people. The victims included ten women and three infants, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Deadly Gang Attack in Haiti Claims Over 70 Lives, Government Vows Justice

The assault left at least 16 people critically injured, including two gang members shot by Haitian security forces. The attackers also set fire to 45 homes and 34 vehicles, forcing many residents to flee the area.



This incident underscores the ongoing crisis of violence plaguing Haiti. Prime Minister Conille vowed to pursue and bring the criminals to justice.



The government plans to intensify its efforts to eradicate such threats and restore peace to areas most affected by insecurity. They seek collaboration with the international community to achieve these goals.



This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for peace and stability in Haiti. The government faces the challenging task of combating gang violence and restoring order. As the nation mourns, the world watches closely, hoping for positive change in Haiti's future.

