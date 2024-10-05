Amazonas FC Stuns Novorizontino, Shakes Up Série B Standings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Série B championship took an unexpected turn on Friday night as Amazonas FC defeated Novorizontino 1-0 at Arena da Amazônia. Matheus Serafim scored the decisive goal that sealed the victory for the home team.



Santos now has a golden opportunity to claim the top spot in the second division. Novorizontino remains at 54 points, while Santos trails closely with 53. A win or draw against Goiás on Monday could propel Santos to the summit of the table.



Amazonas FC's victory catapulted them to tenth place with 42 points. Both teams will return to action for the 31st round of Série B next week. Novorizontino faces Sport on Friday, while Amazonas visits Coritiba on Sunday.



The match began with early chances for both sides. Waguininho missed a header for Novorizontino in the fourth minute. Matheus Serafim nearly scored for Amazonas FC in the 16th minute, but his shot sailed over the crossbar.







Novorizontino created several opportunities throughout the first half. Neto Pessoa and Rodolfo tested Amazonas FC's goalkeeper Marcão with powerful shots. However, Marcão stood firm and kept a clean sheet in the first half.

Amazonas FC Stuns Novorizontino, Shakes Up Série B Standings

The second half saw Amazonas FC increase their attacking pressure. Ênio missed a chance to score early in the half. The deadlock was finally broken in the 18th minute when Matheus Serafim scored a brilliant solo goal.



Amazonas FC nearly doubled their lead late in the game. Barros came close with a header, but it went wide of the target. The home team held on to secure a crucial victory.



In another Série B match, Avaí and Brusque played out a goalless draw at Ressacada. This result left Avaí in ninth place with 42 points. Brusque remains in the relegation zone, occupying the 18th position with 30 points.



Both teams will return to action in the 31st round. Avaí hosts América-MG on Friday, while Brusque faces Ituano on Monday. The Série B championship continues to provide excitement and surprises as the season progresses.

