Multiple Casualties As Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut Suburbs And Beyond

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes resumed on southern Beirut early Saturday, following a series of 12 strikes overnight.The targeted key areas, including the vicinity of Al-Qaim Mosque, Burj al-Barajneh, the Sayyed al-Shuhada complex in Haret Hreik, as well as Rweis, Hay al-Abyad, and the Al-Ajanha al-Khamsa district in Choueifat.A Lebanese security source confirmed that for the first time, Israeli forces struck the Al-Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, resulting in the killing of Hamas leader Saeed Attallah Ali, his wife, and their two daughters.In addition, an airstrike on a civilian home in Saadnayel, in the Bekaa Valley, killed a Lebanese national. Another Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, killing two people. A third individual was killed in a separate attack in the same area.Further strikes hit the Masnaa border region between Syria and Lebanon.