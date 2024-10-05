Multiple Casualties As Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut Suburbs And Beyond
Date
10/5/2024 4:04:06 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes resumed airstrikes
on southern Beirut early Saturday, following a series of 12 strikes overnight.
The attacks
targeted key areas, including the vicinity of Al-Qaim Mosque, Burj al-Barajneh, the Sayyed al-Shuhada complex in Haret Hreik, as well as Rweis, Hay al-Abyad, and the Al-Ajanha al-Khamsa district in Choueifat.
A Lebanese security source confirmed that for the first time, Israeli forces struck the Al-Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, resulting in the killing of Hamas leader Saeed Attallah Ali, his wife, and their two daughters.
In addition, an airstrike on a civilian home in Saadnayel, in the Bekaa Valley, killed a Lebanese national. Another Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, killing two people. A third individual was killed in a separate attack in the same area.
Further strikes hit the Masnaa border region between Syria and Lebanon.
