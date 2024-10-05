'Shivaji Maharaj's Broken Statue Gave BJP A Message About Their Ideology': Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Lok Sabha LoP and leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...The Congress party today is fighting against the same ideology that Shivaji Maharaj fought against. They (BJP) made a statue of Shivaji Maharaj and after a few days, the statue broke and fell down. Their intention was wrong and the statue gave them a message that if you want to make a statue of Shivaji Maharaj, then you have to protect the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj. That is why the statue fell down because their ideology is wrong... They did not allow the tribal President to attend the inauguration of Mandir and Parliament... This is not a political fight, this is a fight of ideology..."

MENAFN05102024007365015876ID1108748776