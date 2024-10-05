عربي


Azerbaijan Premier League: Today, Two More Matches Of IX Round To Be Held

10/5/2024 3:13:16 AM

Fatima Latifova

Today, two more matches of the IX round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will take place, Azernews reports.

In the first match of the day, "Sebail" will host "Shamaxi" at home.

The match at "ASCO Arena" will start at 17:00.

Following that, at 19:30, "Sabah" will challenge "Araz-Nakhchivan." This match will be held at the "Bank Respublika Arena."

Azerbaijan Premier League

IX Round

October 5

17:00 -“Sebail” vs.“Shamaxi”
Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Elvin Bayramov.
VAR: Inqilab Mammadov.
AVAR: Namik Huseynov.
Referee Inspector: Imanxan Sultani.
AFFA Representative: Kifayet Mustafayeva.
Location: "ASCO Arena."

19:30 -“Sabah” vs.“Araz-Nakhchivan”
Referees: Cavid Jalilov, Kamran Bayramov, Muslum Aliyev, Rauf Allahverdiyev.
VAR: Rauf Cabarov.
AVAR: Rehman Imami.
Referee Inspector: Rehim Hasanov.
AFFA Representative: Zumrud Agayeva.
Location: "Bank Respublika Arena."

It should be noted that the round will conclude tomorrow with the matches "Turan-Tovuz" vs. "Zire" and "Sumgayit" vs. "Qarabag."

