Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Three Shaheds Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an air defense battle, three enemy drones were shot down in Odesa region. Ten enemy UAVs were lost in the north and south of the country, with no reports of casualties or damage.

This was reported by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, October 5, 2024, the Russian invaders launched an attack with three guided X-59/69 missiles from the airspace over Russia's Kursk region and temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 13 drones (attack UAVs) from the areas of Kursk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the report reads.

Additionally, due to active countermeasures by electronic warfare systems, the guided missiles did not reach their targets.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.