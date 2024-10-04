UAE Weather: Clear Skies, Light To Moderate Winds Expected

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 7:13 AM

More pleasant weather conditions are expected as the weekend kicks off in the UAE. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy and the mercury continues to dip.

On Saturday, humidity may rise during the evening hours and on Sunday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM|) expected.

Humidity will range between 25 percent and 85 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to be capped at 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate but may turn active and dusty and may reach 35kmph at times.

Waves will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf but there will be light waves in the Sea of Oman.

