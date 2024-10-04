Belize Assumes The Chair Of The Permanent Council

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The permanent representative of Belize to the Organization of American States (OAS), Lynn Raymond Young, assumed the chair of the permanent council, a position that he will hold until December 31, 2024.

During the ceremony that took place at the main headquarters of the hemispheric Organization in Washington, DC, ambassador Young, said:

“As chair, I will prioritize efforts in eradicating poverty and fostering inclusive economic growth. We must focus on strategies that empower the most vulnerable, enhance access to education and care, promote decent work, and foster resilient economies,” adding.“Belize remains deeply committed to the core principles that defines the OAS: democracy, human rights, security and integral development. These principles are not just the foundation of our Organization, but the very pillars on which our collective futures rests. As chair, I will work tirelessly to make sure that our deliberations and actions are guided by these values.”

For his part, the outgoing chair and permanent representative of Barbados, Victor Fernandes, said:

“I am delighted this morning to hand the gavel to my colleague from Belize. I am sure he will do an admirable job during his tenure. I thank you for the opportunity to serve as chair of the permanent council in this Organization.”

The vice chair for the October-December term will be exercised by the permanent representative of the United States, Francisco Mora. The chair of the permanent council rotates every three months among the member states of the Organization, in alphabetical order. The vice chair also rotates every three months, but in reverse alphabetical order.

