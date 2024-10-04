TEAMSTERS AT SUTPHEN CORPORATION DEMAND A FAIR CONTRACT, ANSWERS FROM EXECUTIVES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 97% of Teamsters Authorize Strike as Company Funded by Taxpayers Hires Union Buster

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutphen Corporation workers represented by Teamsters Local 284 have voted by an overwhelming 97 percent to authorize a strike, as their current contract is set to expire on October 12, 2024. These 90 Teamsters produce and assemble the apparatuses that firefighters across the nation use to save lives. Sutphen products are purchased with taxpayer money by cities and counties across the U.S. The company is spending that money on a union buster and refuses to negotiate in good faith.

"Our members took a beating from the pandemic and inflation. They are fighting for a good contract and to protect the company from the consequences of using taxpayer dollars for union busting," said Mark Vandak, President of Local 284. "At a time when over 70 percent of Americans support unions, we know that elected officials and firefighters support our members. It's time for Sutphen to support the workers who make them profitable as well and to offer up a contract that rewards them for the important nature of their work."

In addition to the problematic use of taxpayer dollars, the website of the lawyer representing Sutphen in negotiations states that he focuses on "union avoidance" and "protecting companies from unions, OSHA, and employees." Earlier this week, Local 284 sent an email to company president Drew Sutphen and head of strategy and culture advances Shelby Sutphen Chambers outlining concerns with Sutphen's association with this type of extreme rhetoric, which the company has failed to respond to.

"Our members believe management has given the union buster control of negotiations. He gets paid no matter what happens, but management and the workforce will have to pick up the pieces when he is long gone and counting his money," said Josh Shreve, a shop steward with Local 284. "This is a betrayal of the communities that depend on Sutphen and the hardworking Teamsters who have made this company millions of dollars."

A federal mediator has been assigned to the negotiations, but Sutphen has refused to confirm that it will meet with Local 284 before the contract expires. The Teamsters have filed unfair labor practice charges against the company for refusing to bargain in good faith and threatening employees with retaliation if they strike.

