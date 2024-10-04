(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founding team of Desygner, the $100 million startup that made professional design accessible to over 42 million users worldwide, is introducing their latest venture: Knowz . Co-founders Alex Rich, Sayan Bhattacharyya, and Ignacio Diaz, along with AI specialist Thomas Csere, have developed an AI-driven designed to revolutionize enterprise knowledge management.



Building on their success with Desygner-which partnered with industry leaders like Oracle-the founders bring extensive experience in creating intuitive platforms to disrupt traditional industries. Their collective expertise demonstrates an ability to identify market gaps and deliver solutions that resonate on a global scale.

Diaz is attending San Francisco and Los Angeles Tech Week aiming to showcase Knowz and the opportunities it presents for enterprise, as well as investors, interested in shaping the future of how businesses access and secure their critical information.

"We're making accessing company information as intuitive as having a conversation. It's about giving businesses immediate, secure access to their own intelligence.

“Enterprises need tools that adapt as they grow. We've built Knowz to be scalable and flexible, ensuring it remains valuable as companies evolve," explains Diaz.

Knowz co-founder Alex Rich expressed, "With Desygner, we broke down barriers in the design world, now we're tackling a fundamental issue businesses face which is turning overwhelming amounts of data into meaningful, actionable knowledge.”

The vision of Knowz is to simplify enterprise knowledge management for today's data-driven world, where information overload can hinder productivity and data security is paramount. By unifying fragmented data, streamlining access, and enhancing security, Knowz offers a solution tailored to modern business needs.

“Our goal is to create AI that truly understands an organization's unique needs. By customizing our technology to each company's data, we are uncovering insights previously out of reach,” said Diaz

The platform allows employees to retrieve precise information from vast company resources through simple, natural language queries, reducing time spent searching and increasing efficiency. By leveraging specialized Enterprise Large Language Models trained exclusively on a company's data, Knowz provides intelligent insights, predictive analytics, and personalized recommendations, for decision-makers.

Voice-enabled accessibility allows for hands-free interaction with the enterprise knowledge base, boosting productivity across the organization. Integration with tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace, ensures knowledge sharing is effortless and teams stay connected.

Security is at the heart of Knowz design. With stringent user authentication and encryption protocols, the platform safeguards company information, ensuring data is accessible only to authorized personnel and maintaining confidentiality in compliance with industry regulations.

"Investing in technology to transform business operations is imperative for future proofing and security.

"We believe making knowledge readily accessible and effectively utilized can significantly impact business efficiency,” says Rich.

During the San Francisco and Los Angeles Tech Weeks, the Knowz leadership team-Alex Rich, Ignacio Diaz, Sayan Bhattacharyya, and Thomas Csere-will be available for meetings, demonstrations, and discussions.

Quick Facts

San Francisco Tech Week (October 7–14, 2024) and Los Angeles Tech Week (October 15–22, 2024)

To schedule a meeting, please contact Knowz leadership ( ... )

The leadership team is available for interviews.

Alex Rich: co-founder of Desygner, Knowz, We Brand, and Fluer. Tech entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience, angel investment background, highly active on the Gold Coast.

Ignacio Diaz: co-founder of Desygner and Knowz, is an innovative technologist whose experience includes co-founding Desygner and leading its technological development.

Sayan Bhattacharyya: co-founder of Desygner, We Brand, Knowz and Fluer, is a strategic leader with deep expertise in aligning technological capabilities with business objectives.

Thomas Csere: Head of AI for Knowz, is an artificial intelligence specialist, driving the development of Knowz's advanced AI technologies and keeping the platform at the forefront of innovation.

