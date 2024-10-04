Global OEM Coatings Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The oem coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $70.08 billion in 2023 to $74.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry growth, increasing manufacturing activities, stringent environmental regulations, demand for high-performance coatings, focus on aesthetic appeal in consumer goods, development of powder coatings.

The oem coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for bio-based and sustainable coatings, advancements in waterborne coatings, customization and color trends, expansion of aerospace industry, growth in the renewable energy sector, focus on lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing.

Growth Driver of The OEM Coatings Market

Rising per capita disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the OEM coatings market going forward. Per capita disposable income refers to the amount of money an individual has available to spend or save after paying taxes and other mandated costs. As disposable incomes increase, consumers have more money to spend on discretionary items, including automobiles, appliances, and other manufactured goods, which subsequently increases the demand for OEM coatings.

Which Market Players Are Driving The OEM Coatings Market Growth?

Key players in the market include PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Jotun, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., 3M Company, DuPont, Taralac, US Coatings, Allnex, Reliable Paints, Arkema S.A., Berger Paints India Ltd., Covestro AG, Dymax Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, HMG Paints Ltd., KAPCI Coatings, KCC Corporation, Krylon Industrial, Lord Corporation, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Solvay S.A., The Chemours Company, Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence OEM Coatings Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the OEM coatings market are focused on introducing innovative technological solutions, such as wet-on-wet painting technology, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Wet-on-wet painting technology in OEM coatings refers to a process where additional layers of paint are applied onto a still-wet base coat, streamlining the painting operation and reducing production time in original equipment manufacturing by eliminating the need for intermediate drying steps.

How Is The Global OEM Coatings Market Segmented?

1) By Types: Powder Coatings, Water-Borne Coatings, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Radiation Curable Coating

2) By Application: Automotive, Wood/ Non-Wood Furniture, Metal Building Finishes, Paper and Paperboard, Electrical Insulation, Other Applications

3) By End - Use: Transportation, Consumer Products, Heavy Equipments and Machinery, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The OEM Coatings Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

OEM Coatings Market Definition

OEM coatings refer to thin layers of a covering substance that are deposited or applied to the surface of any object, for enhancing key characteristics and building a barrier against the surface's deterioration brought on by interactions with the environment.

OEM Coatings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global oem coatings market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The OEM Coatings Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oem coatings market size, oem coatings market drivers and trends, oem coatings market major players and oem coatings market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

