Verbal Launches AI-Powered QA, Training, And Documentation Tools For Zoom Virtual Care Visits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introduction to Verbal's AI Tool Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch brings Verbal's AI tools to the nation's most popular

telehealth platform. Verbal, a leading voice in AI-enhanced virtual care operations, today announced the launch of Verbal's AI tool suite in the Zoom app marketplace .

Seamless Integration with Zoom for Telehealth Providers

Verbal's integration with Zoom allows virtual care providers to automatically capture and analyze call via their Zoom app, with no need for complex integrations with communication providers.

Enhancing Patient Care and Operational Efficiency with AI

Zoom Workplace is widely considered the most popular platform

for telehealth encounters in the U.S., so this launch opens the door for providers large and small to take advantage of Verbal's AI-powered clinical documentation and real-time quality assurance (QA) and training tools.

The Verbal AI app helps providers save time and energy, enhance patient experiences, and drive revenue as part of value-based care.

Enhancing care quality and clinical operations with Verbal

The integration of the Verbal bot with Zoom virtual visits is a response to the needs of healthcare professionals for efficient and effective virtual care delivery.

Key benefits of the Verbal AI app in Zoom Workplace:



Save provider time and energy: Verbal AI automatically generates clinical documentation including SOAP,

SBAR, therapy progress notes, and more, with notes and summaries tailored to an organization's compliance requirements and best practices. Studies have found physicians spend nearly 50 percent of their time

on dull, repetitive admin tasks like clinical notes, so generative AI tools like Verbal can have a major impact on provider capacity and job satisfaction.



Improve patient experience: Along with enabling providers to focus on patients instead of note-taking, Verbal offers providers real-time guidance, reminders, and feedback tailored to each organization's best practices, and website manner standards, helping to foster better patient engagement and trust. Verbal also offers automated

QA based on an organization's best practices.

Drive revenue and lower costs: By streamlining administrative tasks, Verbal allows healthcare providers to see more patients. Meanwhile, Verbal's real-time

QA and training tools ensure the consistently high-quality care key to success in value-based care models, where patient satisfaction and care quality are directly tied to revenue.

Practical solutions for virtual care

The addition of the Verbal bot to the Zoom app marketplace offers a practical solution for healthcare providers looking to optimize virtual care delivery, with no need for complex integrations.

Waleed Mohsen, CEO, on the Partnership with Zoom

"Partnering with Zoom brings Verbal's AI capabilities to more healthcare providers, enabling them to focus on what matters most-delivering quality care to patients," said Waleed Mohsen, CEO of Verbal. "We are thrilled to see how this integration will streamline workflows, improve patient experiences, and help providers thrive in value-based care models."

Learn more about the Verbal AI suite at the Zoom app marketplace

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Verbal

