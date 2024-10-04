Muscle Relaxant Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The muscle relaxant drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.46 billion in 2023 to $4.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift in treatment approaches, chronic pain management, pharmaceutical innovation in drug formulations, rise in surgical procedures, expansion in physical rehabilitation practices.

The muscle relaxant drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to multidisciplinary pain management approaches, aging population and chronic conditions, research in targeted therapies, focus on non-pharmacological pain relief, advancements in pain management therapies.

The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the muscle relaxant drugs market going forward. The geriatric population refers to older adults 65 years and beyond. Muscle relaxant drugs are used for sedating and reducing the pain of the geriatric population who are more likely to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders.

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Ipsen Pharma SA, Teijin Limited, Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc., Orient Phaarma Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Accord Healthcare Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Mylan NV, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Lupin Chemicals Ltd., Akorn Incorporated, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lifesciences Limited, Neurana Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lannett Company Inc., Unichem Laboratories, SteriMax Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbvie Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Co. Ltd., Metacel Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Major companies operating in the muscle relaxant drug market are focused on developing innovative products, such as generic muscle relaxant injectables, to gain a competitive advantage and achieve cost efficiency. Generic muscle relaxant injectables are cost-effective, non-branded medications administered through injection, containing the same active ingredients as brand-name counterparts.

1) By Drug Type: Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs, Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs, Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

2) By Formulation: Cyclobenzaprine, Carisoprodol, Chlorzoxazone, Metaxalone, Methocarbamol, Baclofen, Tizanidine, Orphenadrine, Dantrolene

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Spray, Ointment

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Muscle relaxants are medications that are used to treat muscle spasms caused by neurological conditions. These are used for treating muscle pains.

