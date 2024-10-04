Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Twelve Months Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million

Cash from Operations of $8.3 million in fourth quarter, $30.5 million for full year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW ), the leading expert in wireless and access solutions, today reported results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and twelve months ended June

28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Pasolink acquisition accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income in the quarter



Achieved 4th consecutive fiscal year of growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Secured statewide win of a new public safety customer, converting customer from legacy incumbent

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights



Total Revenues: $116.7 million, up 28.1% from the same quarter last year



GAAP Results: Gross Margin 35.3%; Operating Expenses $35.7 million; Operating Income $5.5 million; Net Income $1.5 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.12



Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $11.9 million; Gross Margin 35.9%; Operating Expenses $31.3 million; Operating Income $10.6 million; Net Income $9.2 million; Net Income per share $0.72

Net cash and cash equivalents: $64.6 million; cash net of debt: $16.3 million

Full Year Financial Highlights



Total Revenues: $408.1 million, up 18.5% from last year



GAAP Results: Gross Margin 35.5%; Operating Expenses $125.3 million; Operating Income $19.4 million; Net Income $10.8 million, Net Income per diluted share $0.86

Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $48.1 million; Gross Margin 36.4%; Operating Expenses $105.4 million; Operating Income $43.1 million; Net Income per diluted share $3.15

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended June

28, 2024

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $116.7 million for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $91.1 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $25.6 million or 28.1%. North America revenue of $56.2 million increased by $1.4 million or 2.5%, compared to $54.8 million in the prior year due to continued execution on private network projects. International revenue of $60.5 million increased by $24.2 million or 66.6%, compared to $36.3 million in the prior year. This growth was due to the addition from the Pasolink acquisition and strong core Aviat revenues in Asia Pacific and Europe regions.

For the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, total revenue increased by 18.5% to $408.1 million, compared to $344.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. North America revenue of $206.1 million increased by $5.4 million or 2.7%, compared to $200.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. International revenue of $202.0 million increased by $58.3 million or 40.5% as compared to $143.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 35.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.9%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2% in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, a change of (60) and (30) basis points, respectively. The fluctuations were driven by project and regional customer mix.

For the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.4%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.8% in the same period of fiscal 2023. GAAP gross margin was flat to the prior year comparison period, and non-GAAP gross margin increased 60 basis points.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $35.7 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $26.3 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $9.3 million or 35.5%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter were $31.3 million, compared to $22.0 million in the prior year, an increase of $9.2 million or 41.9%.

For the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, the Company reported total operating expenses of $125.3 million, compared to $97.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $27.6 million or 28.2%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the twelve months ended June

28, 2024 were $105.4 million, as compared to $84.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $21.3 million or 25.3%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.5 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $6.3 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, a decrease of $(0.9) million or (13.7)%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $10.6 million for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $11.0 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(0.4) million or (3.2)%.

For the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $19.4 million, as compared to $24.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(5.2) million or (21.2)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $43.1 million, compared to $39.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, an increase of $4.1 million or 10.4%.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $3.1 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $1.1 million or 53.2%.

For the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $6.1 million compared to $11.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $(5.0) million or (44.9)%. The decrease was driven by non-recurrence of a $2.6 million deferred tax liability in the prior year related to legal entity restructuring.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $1.5 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and GAAP net income per share of $0.12. This compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.32 in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $9.2 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.72, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million or $0.87 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $10.8 million for the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.86. This compared to GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.86 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.2 million or net income per share of $3.15 for the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $37.3 million or $3.15 per share in the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $12.6 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

For the twelve months ended June

28, 2024, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $48.1 million, as compared to $45.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2023 period, an increase of $2.9 million, or 6.4%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $64.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June

28, 2024, compared to $58.2 million as of March

29, 2024. As of June

28, 2024, total debt was $48.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from March

29, 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Guidance

The Company established its fiscal 2025 full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:



Full year Revenue between $450 and $490 million Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $46.0 and $52.0 million

As previously disclosed, Aviat has identified certain material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting for the 2024 fiscal year. The Company has initiated and will continue to implement measures designed to improve its internal control over financial reporting to remediate these material weaknesses with oversight from the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and assistance from its external advisors. Please refer to Item 9A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 4, 2024, for more information.

Subsequent to the issuance of the consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the Company identified certain errors in its previously issued consolidated financial statements. The Company evaluated the materiality of the errors and determined that the impacts were not material, individually or in the aggregate, to the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for any of the prior reporting periods in which they occurred. The Company has revised the prior period financial statements for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 to correct the errors. The revisions ensure comparability across all periods presented herein. Please refer to Note 16. Revisions to Prior Period Consolidated Financial Statements of the Notes to the consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-K for further information.

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on October 7, 2024, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ended June

28, 2024. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Connaway, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" aviatnetworks/events-and-presentations/event , or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form . Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

