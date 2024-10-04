Drone Nerds Adds Deepthink S8 Low-Light Camera To Its Enterprise Lineup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary Camera Enhances Nighttime Operations for Public Safety, Firefighting, and More

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of North America's largest retailers, distributors, and providers of enterprise drone solutions, is proud to announce the addition of the Deepthink S8 low-light camera to its lineup of innovative drone technologies. Built for critical nighttime operations, the Deepthink S8 pushes the limits of aerial imaging, offering superior performance in ultra-low-light environments across various industries.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Deepthink S8 to our enterprise customers,” said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.“This camera's exceptional low-light capabilities will help professionals operate efficiently and safely, even in the most challenging conditions.”

The Deepthink S8 is perfectly suited for firefighting, search and rescue, aerial bridge inspection, as well as surveying and mapping missions. Designed to capture clear, full-color images even in near-dark conditions, the S8 transforms nighttime missions with unprecedented detail and accuracy.

Achieve Unmatched Performance in Low-Light Conditions

Crafted specifically for the DJI Mavic 3E/3T, the Deepthink S8 delivers vibrant, crisp visuals with its proprietary AI ISP technology. Whether operating in urban landscapes or rural terrains, professionals can rely on the S8 to capture critical details, ensuring no element is missed during nighttime or low-light missions.

Key Features of the Deepthink S8



Powerful Low-Light Gimbal Camera: The Deepthink S8 is equipped with a 1/1.8" CMOS sensor and Deepthink's proprietary AI ISP algorithm, enabling it to capture true-color images even in environments with as little as 0.0001 lux of light. This advanced technology ensures exceptional clarity and detail, making it ideal for critical low-light operations where precision is paramount.

Long Endurance: With a power consumption of 3W, the Deepthink S8 offers long endurance without compromising performance. Its lightweight design allows it to maintain the maximum flight time of the DJI Mavic 3E/3T, providing enhanced operational capability. Seamless Integration: The Deepthink S8 integrates effortlessly with the DJI Mavic 3E/3T through its e-port, ensuring quick and easy setup. It also connects seamlessly with the DJI remote controller via PSDK, allowing for intuitive control and efficient deployment during complex aerial operations.

Discover how to unlock superior imaging in low-light operations with the Deepthink S8: .

About DroneNerds:

Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always FlyingTM program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Deepthink:

Founded in 2017, Deepthink is the world's first start-up that uses AI ISP to deliver true-color night vision hardware. Product lines consist of AI night vision cameras, drone payload cameras and monoculars. Global markets include the US, Australia, Japan, Korea, as well as China. Deepthink is committed to unlock night adventures to users all over the world.

For more information, visit .

