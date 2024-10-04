Natural Surfactants Global Market 2024 To Reach $26.26 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The natural surfactants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.84 billion in 2023 to $20.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for natural products, environmental concerns and regulations, shift toward green chemistry, expanding personal care industry, consumer awareness of harsh chemicals, research and development initiatives, availability of raw materials.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Natural Surfactants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The natural surfactants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion in agricultural sector, bio-based and renewable resources, preference for plant-derived ingredients, expansion of organic farming, government support for sustainable practices.

Growth Driver Of The Natural Surfactants Market

The increase in demand for personal care products is expected to propel the natural surfactants market. Personal care products refer to the category of self-care products that are used for personal hygiene, cleaning, and grooming. It includes shampoos, skin moisturizers, perfumes, lipsticks, fingernails, hair colours, and others. Natural surfactants in personal care products are used to prepare various skin care products to provide detergency, wetting, emulsifying, solubilizing, and thickening of the products.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Natural Surfactants Market Trends ?

Key players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International PLC., Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Kao Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Innospec, Dora Agri-Tech, Lankem, Sanchi Organics Private Limited, Kensing, LLC, Solvay S.A., Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants, Air Products and Chemicals, Sasol, India Glycols, Enaspol, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Croda International Plc., Ecopol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Natural Surfactants Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the natural surfactant market are focused on introducing innovative Vita bio-based surfactants and polyethylene glycols (PEGs) to reduce their environmental impact. Vita 100% bio-based surfactants and polyethylene glycols (PEGs). This new range of products is made from renewable feedstocks and has a Renewable Carbon Index (RCI) of at least 98%.

How Is The Global Natural Surfactants Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Anionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Nonionic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Cationic Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants), Amphoteric Natural Surfactants (Bio-Based Surfactants)

2) By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial And Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Natural Surfactants Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Natural Surfactants Market Definition

Natural surfactants refer to amphiphilic biological molecules that are typically extracellular and created by a range of microbes from a variety of sources, including waste products. Natural surfactants are commonly used in making a product foam, and they serve as cleaning ingredients in facial cleansers, shower gels, and shampoos.

Natural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global natural surfactants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Natural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural surfactants market size, natural surfactants market drivers and trends, natural surfactants market major players and natural surfactants market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

