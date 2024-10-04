Liquid Filtration Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Filtration Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Liquid Filtration Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The liquid filtration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $3.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity concerns, health and safety standards, pharmaceutical manufacturing needs, oil and gas exploration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liquid Filtration Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The liquid filtration market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of filtration benefits, waste management, rising population and urbanization, renewable energy development, rapid industrialization in emerging markets, focus on clean energy, circular economy initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, customization and specialization, adoption of iot and automation, increasing demand for membrane filtration, globalization and market expansion, focus on energy efficiency.

Growth Driver Of The Liquid Filtration Market

The rising urbanization and industrialization are expected to propel the growth of the liquid filtration market going forward. Urbanization refers to the growth of the cities and an increase in the population of people that live in cities, whereas industrialization refers to the process, by which an economy is changed to one based on the manufacturing of goods from a primarily agricultural one. Liquid filtration helps by providing better drinking and sewage water facilities to fulfil the need of rising urbanization and industrialization. For this purpose, liquid filtration is used which drives the liquid filtration forward.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Liquid Filtration Market Trends ?

Key players in the liquid filtration market include Clear Edge Filtration Inc., 3M Company, American Fabric Filter Company, Berry Global Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Eagle Nonwovens Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Gebr. Kufferath AG, Kimberly-Clark Lever Private Limited, Lydall Inc., Sandler AG, Sefar AG, Valmet Technologies Private Limited, Amiad Water Systems Ltd., ANDRITZ Ltd., Boll Filter Corporation, Bwf Tec India Private Limited, The Camfil Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, ErtelAlsop LLC, Filter Products Company, Filtermist International Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Graver Technologies LLC, GVS Group Ltd., Hengst SE, Krone Filter Solutions GmbH, LNS Filtration Inc., Filterwerk Mann+Hummel GmbH, Meissner Corp., Merck Co. & KGaA, Pall Corporation, Porvair plc, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., UFI Filters SpA.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Liquid Filtration Market Growth?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid filtration market. Major companies operating in the liquid filtration market are introducing new technologies to sustain the market.

How Is The Global Liquid Filtration Market Segmented?

1) By Filter Media: Woven, Nonwoven, Mesh

2) By Fabric Material Type: Cotton, Polymer, Wool, Linen, Glass Fiber, Metals, Rayon, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Municipal Treatment, Industrial Treatment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Liquid Filtration Market

North America was the largest region in the liquid filtration market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the liquid filtration market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the liquid filtration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liquid Filtration Market Definition

Liquid filtration is the process of removal of solid particles, impurities, and contaminants from a fluid stream. The liquid is passed through a semi-permeable membrane that allows only liquids to pass through and blocks all the solid particles and impurities. Liquid filtration is used for separating suspended solids from a fluid medium.

Liquid Filtration Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global liquid filtration market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Liquid Filtration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid filtration market size, liquid filtration market drivers and trends, liquid filtration market major players, liquid filtration competitors' revenues, liquid filtration market positioning, and liquid filtration market growth across geographies. The liquid filtration market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

