Mobility As A Service Global Market 2024 To Reach $406.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.0%

Mobility As A Service Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mobility as a service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $180.38 billion in 2023 to $210.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of smartphone adoption, environmental sustainability goals, government initiatives for smart cities, integration of public and private transportation, economic and operational efficiency, demographic shifts and changing lifestyles, expansion of micromobility options, consumer demand for seamless travel.

The mobility as a service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $406.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in autonomous vehicles, integration with smart infrastructure, increased focus on user-centric design, global growth of urban populations, digital identity and personalization, focus on health and safety, innovations in payment and subscription models, policy support for maas implementation. Major trends in the forecast period include digital ticketing and payments, real-time data and analytics, iot and connectivity, in-app mobility services, cybersecurity measures, multiple transportation modes, last-mile connectivity solutions, partnerships and collaborations.

Growth Driver Of The Mobility As A Service Market

The rise in the adoption of shared mobility around the globe is expected to propel the growth of mobility as a service market. Sharing mobility refers to various ridesharing practices, such as carpooling, vanpooling, bike sharing, and on-demand ride services as an alternative to shuttles, private transit services, fixed-route bus and rail services, and paratransit. Mobility as a service eases shared mobility by bringing in technology and application.

Key players in the mobility as a service market include Uber Technologies Inc., SkedGo Pty Ltd, Moovit Inc., Moovel Group GmbH, UbiGo Innovation AB, Citymapper Ltd., Communauto Inc., Lyft Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S A, Sixt SE, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd., Ola Cabs Technology Pvt. Ltd., BlaBlaCar SAS, Zipcar Inc., Car2Go North America LLC, DriveNow North America LLC, LimeBike Inc., Bird Rides Inc., Spin Inc., Jump Mobility Inc., Transit App Inc., MaaS Global Oy, Beeline Singapore Pte Ltd, Karhoo Technologies Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, Free2Move Services, Wunder Mobility GmbH

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobility as a service market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies, such as integrated mobility as a service to sustain their market position. Integrated mobility refers to the collaboration of mobility service providers to provide appropriate transportation options at each route stage.

1) By Service Type: Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Micromobility, Bus Sharing, Train Services

2) By Solution Type: Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services

3) By Application: iOS, Android, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Personal, Business

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mobility as a service market in 2023. The regions covered in the mobility as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobility as a service is a process that creates a single, comprehensive, and on-demand mobility service by integrating different modes of transportation and services related to transportation. MaaS is a real-time, on-demand platform that enables customers to book and pay for any combination of transportation options, including taxis, auto rentals, and bike and car-sharing services.

