Pawan Kalyan Evokes 'Sanatana Dharma' Amid Tirupati Laddu Row Stalin Responds, 'Let's Wait...'

After his strong remarks on Tirupati Laddu Prasadam , Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan hit back at Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin by saying 'Sanatana Dharma cannot be wiped out'.

To this, DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah saying his party "does not talk about any religion, or Hinduism in particular" but "will continue to talk against caste atrocities, untouchability, and caste hierarchy".

Meanwhile, Stalin replied tersely saying "Let's wait and see".

Last year on September 2, Udhayanidhi Stalin , the son of Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin, equated Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue. The remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin triggered a massive political controversy across the country.

During event, earlier this week, Kalyan said, "A strong national act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the Bharat."

"A 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' should be established at both the national and state level to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities," he added.

Also noting that Sanathana Dharma Certification must be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in temples, he said, "There should be non-cooperation with individuals or organisations that defame or spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma. Sanathana Dharma Certification must be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in offerings and prasadam at temples...I want to communicate to the highest judiciary that he is not innocent."

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking on his 'Prayashchit Diksha', Pawan Kalyan said that it is his commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parikshana Trust.

"Some kind of desecration has been happening continuously for the last 5-6 years. Around 219 temples were desecrated. In Ramatheertham, Lord Ram's statue was vandalised. So, this is not about just one Prasad issue. This 'Prayashchit Diksha' is the commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Trust; it is very essential. This kind of occurrence should be stopped and addressed differently at a different level," he said.