Doctors 'Beaten' During Protest Over RG Kar Case? BJP's Amit Malviya Says Situation In West Bengal 'Deeply Troubling'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid ongoing protests against the brutal murder and rape of trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital , junior doctors in West Bengal accused of assault during a rally, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the junior doctors , seeking justice for the deceased colleague, began a sit-in at Dharmatala in central Kolkata. They alleged that when they were peacefully protesting a few of their peers were beaten by police.

| RG Kar case: Doctors not performing IPD, OPD work says Mamata govt, lawyers say...

"Two of our colleagues waiting near a road were beaten up by the police. We had permission to hold a press conference here. We protest this attitude and demand an apology, failing which we will continue our demonstration," HT quoted one of the junior doctors as saying.

Amit Malviya shares video:

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, shared the video and alleged that the West Bengal Police "brutally assaulted" the protesting doctors .

“The situation in West Bengal is deeply troubling,” Malviya posted on X.

| Durga Puja 2024: Cops prepare detailed Kolkata traffic plan for the festivities

“The Mamata Banerjee-led WB Police brutally assaulted peacefully protesting Junior Doctors, who were seeking justice for the deceased doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The PGT doctors were kicked around by men, who claimed to be Police, but were not in uniform,” he added.

"The Junior Doctors have now issued a 24-hour ultimatum, for their demands to be met, failing which they will begin a hunger strike, unto death. Mamata Banerjee's high handedness will be held to account for any unfortunate incident that occurs during Durga Puja," Malviya wrote further.

Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Junior doctors call off 'total cease work':

Agitating junior doctors across the state decided to call off 'total cease work' and announced an indefinite sit-in until demands were met.

They also threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike if the West Bengal government did not meet their demands within 24 hours of Friday evening.

| CBI court warns RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh faces 'death penalty' if...

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. After discussions with state officials, they ended their strike on September 21, resuming essential services.

With agency inputs.