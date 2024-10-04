Jamaica Commends PAHO On Sepsis Strategy

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica has commended the Pan-American Organisation's (PAHO's) development of a Strategy and Action Plan to decrease the burden of sepsis for the period 2025-2029.

“Sepsis is a major cause of concern in Jamaica as it is the final common pathway to death for severe infectious that may arise out of different pathologies. All age groups are affected. Neonatal sepsis contributes to the high neonatal mortality rate and impedes us reaching the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals target,” said of health and wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, MP, speaking yesterday at the 61st PAHO directing council meeting in Washington DC.

“Jamaica therefore welcomes a plan that looks at strengthening health systems to prevent sepsis and reduce the burden of the disease, that begins with prevention. We recognise that we must turn to prevention in order to reduce overcrowding in our hospitals as capacity in secondary care has limits and is expensive socially and economically,” the minister added.

Already in Jamaica, Dr Tufton said, work has started on three strategies that emphasise increasing awareness, reducing infections through vaccination and improving infection prevention and control measures in the home, community and health care facilities. These are in addition to improving access to timely diagnosis and ensuring quality, safe and comprehensive care.

“This strategic plan will therefore serve to harmonise and coordinate these efforts to accelerate us achieving better outcomes,” the minister said. Jamaica has also introduced the birth dose Hepatitis B and will expand the immunization schedule to include the Pneumococcal vaccine to all children.

“We will continue to strengthen our efforts to reach the 95 percent target for all antigens,” he noted, adding that the island is also engaged in a WASH Project with UNICEF to strengthen water, sanitation and hygiene services in 349 health care facilities, schools and 78 designated shelters for disasters.

“We have recommitted efforts to develop a National Strategic Plan for Infection Prevention and Control. With respect to antimicrobial resistance, the health ministry is revitalizing a joint ministerial committee with Agriculture and Industry to draft the National Action Plan for AMR,” he said.

“Jamaica is therefore committed to implementing the Strategy and Plan of Action Plan and look forward to PAHO's continued support in all areas,” the minister added.

The post Jamaica commends PAHO on Sepsis strategy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .