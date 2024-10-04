Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Preparations For UDCG Meeting
Date
10/4/2024 3:11:12 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Preparation for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format was the main topic of the phone call between the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.
That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"Particular attention was paid to preparations for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format scheduled for October 12. Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of the U.S. support for Ukraine," the report reads.
Andriy Yermak and Jake Sullivan also discussed President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to the U.S., including his presentation of the Victory Plan, as well President Joe Biden's decision to surge security assistance to Ukraine.
Read also:
Zelensky's U.S. visit challenging yet successful – President's Office chief
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the next UDCG meeting will be held on October 12, 2024. It will be headed by U.S. President Joe Biden.
President Volodymyr Zelensky noted following his visit to the U.S. that this would be a special "Ramstein" meeting: from the Ukrainian side, partners will receive all the details and arguments on how to achieve results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomacy.
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108747842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.