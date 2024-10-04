Russians Are Seven Kilometers From Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are currently located seven kilometers from the outskirts of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, where approximately 80% of critical infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed due to Russian shelling.

This information was shared by Serhii Dobriak, Chief of the Pokrovsk Military Administration (MVA), during a broadcast of the national telethon on October 4, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The Russian forces are now about seven kilometers from the outskirts of the city. Yesterday, there were two involving six guided aerial bombs (KABs). At 10:30, they struck the city center. Unfortunately, four people were injured in strikes. Then at 11:00, there were three more bombs, and again, people were injured. The civilian infrastructure was targeted again. The critical infrastructure in the city is nearly gone... 80% is damaged or destroyed. The enemy is leaving us without electricity, water, and gas. Essentially, they are 'preparing' us for winter," Dobriak explained.

: 79onin

Commenting on the current situation in the community over the past day, Dobriak once again emphasized the need for evacuation.

"It's the only way to save your life right now. We'll get through the winter, and then we'll return," Dobriak stressed.

As of October 4, approximately 13,000 people remain in Pokrovsk. A month and a half ago, the population of the city was 48,000 people.