Nikopol District Attacked Over 20 Times, One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times throughout the day using kamikaze drones and artillery. One man sustained injuries.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol more than 20 times, primarily with kamikaze drones and artillery. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Marganetska, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities, came under fire," the message reads.

A 46-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and will receive outpatient treatment.

The attacks caused a fire in a private house, three more houses were damaged. Infrastructure, a sanatorium, and vehicles were also affected.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces continued attacking Nikopol throughout the night and early morning.