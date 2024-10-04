Decisions Made In Paris To Boost Coalition On Return Of Ukrainian Children Ambassador
10/4/2024 3:11:02 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decisions made by the foreign ministers of France and Canada during their meeting in Paris will significantly accelerate the efforts of the International Coalition focused on return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.
This perspective was shared by Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's Ambassador to France, in an exclusive interview with Ukrinform.
"This meeting will provide a crucial boost to the coordination of efforts within the framework of the International Coalition aimed at returning illegally deported Ukrainian children," the ambassador emphasized.
Omelchenko also mentioned that France will establish two reception centers in Kharkiv and Dnipro, where the children will undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation.
"France has also announced an increase in funding for the construction of shelters in Kharkiv schools, raising the amount to 13 million euros. Additionally, France will enhance its support for rebuilding school infrastructure and equipping schools in Chernihiv and other regions with bomb shelters," Omelchenko added.
As reported by Ukrinform, the foreign ministers of France and Canada pledged to develop a 'roadmap' with specific measures to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Representatives from UNESCO, UNICEF, and France's special envoy for aid and reconstruction in Ukraine, Pierre Heilbronn, also participated in the meeting of Jean-Noël Barrot and Mélanie Joly.
