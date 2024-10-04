UN Experts Warn Of International Law Violations In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts on Friday warned regarding Israel's recent ground incursion in Lebanon describing it as a violation of international law that infringes upon its and territorial integrity as well as Security Council 1701.

In a statement released from Geneva, the experts stated that more than 1.600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October last year. And, at least 346.000 have been internally displaced and plans are underway to shelter up to one million IDPs.

The experts stressed "The number of internally displaced persons in Lebanon has more than tripled in less than a month due to Israel's relentless attacks on populated areas coupled with belated or ineffective evacuation orders in violation of the principles of distinction and proportionality" adding that hundreds of thousands have crossed into Syria.

Many of those displaced were already refugees and over two-thirds are women and children.

The experts emphasized that further damage to Lebanon's institutions could overwhelm the country's ability to respond to this crisis saying that even before the current conflict Lebanon was grappling with social and economic instability and hosting millions of refugees.

While the humanitarian response has been commendable the Israel occupation has impeded relief efforts through attacking vital civilian infrastructure including roads bridges and water and health facilities as well as health and humanitarian workers themselves, said the experts.

These are clear violations of the international obligation to respect and protect relief personnel that risk collapsing the system to protect and assist displaced persons.

The experts urged Israel's allies to end their complicity and to secure protections for civilians to maintain international peace and security and urged the international community to act to halt further military incursions to ensure the unconditional protection of all civilians, adding that accountability for violations of international law and an immediate and unconditional ceasefire is the only path forward for Lebanon and the region.

The statement is released from more that 20 experts among them Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem and the Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri.

The group includes Paula Gaviria Betancur, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; Cecilia M. Bailliet, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity; Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on the human rights on minority issues; Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association and Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions. (end)

