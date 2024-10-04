China Rebuffs EU Tariffs On Its Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- China on Friday categorically rejected tariffs that would be imposed by the European Union on its exported electric to Europe.

Beijing's rejection was declared by spokesperson of the foreign ministry, reacting to the draft resolution, adopted by the EU to impose additional fees on the imported Chinese vehicles by 17 and 36.3 percent.

EU's measure of protectionism is a dangerous breach of the rules of the International Trade Organization, the spokesman said in a statement, adding that the move would hinder commercial cooperation between the European states and China.

Moreover, it will delay the process of green transformation and affect efforts for coping with the climatic change.

The spokesman urged the EU to resort to "consultations" to resolve such commercial issues. (end)

slq









MENAFN04102024000071011013ID1108747751