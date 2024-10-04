Macron Inaugurates Francophone Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel on Friday inaugurated the scheduled 19th Francophone Summit, hosted by the nation for the first time since 33 years ago.

Macron, in his keynote address at the event, argued that the French language "is continuously renewing," and that it constitutes a space for "diplomatic influence" vis a vis the century's challenges.

The French language, Macron added, has unified 320 million peoples who live in the Francophone countries, affirming necessity to preserve the language through funding in education and the media.

The summit kick started at a chateau in Villers-Cotterets northeast of Paris. The venue will shift to Paris tomorrow.

The French language is currently the fifth one at the global level. The Francophone organization comprises 88 states and regions. (end)

